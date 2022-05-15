Donovan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Donovan went 6-for-12 with a home run, four doubles, four walks, four RBI and four runs while starting the past five games, and he'll receive a well-deserved day off in the series finale versus San Francisco. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat ninth in his place.