Donovan is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan went 6-for-12 with a home run, four doubles, four walks, four RBI and four runs while starting the past five games, and he'll receive a well-deserved day off in the series finale versus San Francisco. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat ninth in his place.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Productive in win•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Homers in loss•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Gets look as starting shortstop•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Earns first career call-up•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Denied Opening Day roster spot•
-
Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Making case for Opening Day•