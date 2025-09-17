Cardinals' Brendan Donovan: Taking seat Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Donovan is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Reds.
Donovan will get some rest during Wednesday's matinee after reaching base four times in the first two games of the series. Nolan Gorman will start at second base and bat fifth for the Cardinals.
