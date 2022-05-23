Donovan went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 18-4 win over the Pirates.

Donovan made his first start in the outfield, filling in for Dylan Carlson (hamstring) in right field. This was also Donovan's first three-hit game and his fourth multi-hit effort in 22 contests this year. The rookie utility man is slashing a strong .319/467/.489 with a home run, seven RBI, 10 runs scored, five doubles and a stolen base across 60 plate appearances.