Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Donovan is unavailable Tuesday after a rib popped out of place earlier in the day, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan's availability for Wednesday's series finale in Atlanta is also in question, although Marmol said it's unlikely the super utility player will require a trip to the 10-day injured list. Nolan Gorman is occupying second base and batting third for St. Louis on Tuesday.