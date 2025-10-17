Donovan underwent surgery Oct. 7 to repair a sports hernia, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan had dealt with a nagging groin issue for much of the second half before eventually being shut down. Last week's operation should not affect his availability for the beginning of spring training, barring any setbacks. Donovan made his first All-Star team in 2025, finishing with a .287/.353/.422 batting line, 10 home runs and 32 doubles over 118 contests.