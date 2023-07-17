Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Donovan (arm) is still about a week away from being cleared to play the field, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Donovan resumed some throwing drills over the weekend as he works his way back from a right arm issue, but he'll remain limited to designated hitter duty for a while longer. It hasn't affected him at the plate, as the 26-year-old is sporting a 1.047 OPS so far in July.