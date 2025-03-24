Donovan will start at shortstop for the Cardinals when Masyn Winn has a day off, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Winn's off days will be few and far between, but since the Cardinals aren't carrying a traditional backup shortstop on the roster, Donovan is poised for some reps there. Donovan does have some limited experience at shortstop, having made seven starts there in his career but just one over the last two seasons. It opens up the possibility of Donovan gaining additional position eligibility in fantasy. He will enter the season with eligibility at second base and the outfield and could add shortstop and third base to the list.