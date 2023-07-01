Donovan (arm) will not be able to throw for the next few days, but he will be available to hit and serve as a designated hitter, Katie Woo of The Athleticreports.

Donovan was scratched from Friday's lineup due to soreness in his right arm, and the infielder has reportedly been dealing with the issue for a while. Donovan could be back in the starting lineup as the DH for the Cardinals starting Saturday, but fantasy GMs will want to make sure to see if he's back in the lineup.