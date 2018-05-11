Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Activated from DL on Friday
Cecil (shoulder) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list prior to Friday's game.
In a corresponding move, the club placed Tyler Lyons (back) on the disabled list retroactive to Wednesday. Cecil has yet to make his 2018 debut after going down with a shoulder strain near the end of March, while also dealing with a bout of left foot tendinitis in April, but he appears to be fully operational following a pair of minor-league rehab outings. During 73 appearances for the Cardinals last season, Cecil posted a 3.88 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 13 holds in 67.1 innings of relief.
