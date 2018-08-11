Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Another strong rehab outing
Cecil (foot) fired a scoreless inning in Triple-A Memphis' win over Oklahoma City on Thursday, allowing one hit.
Cecil worked around a single and was efficient overall, getting nine of an economical 12 pitches into the strike zone. The veteran southpaw has looked sharp in his first pair of minor-league outings, getting six outs on 23 pitches overall. It remains to be seen if the Cardinals will deem it necessary for him to take the mound for the Redbirds once more, or whether he'll be a candidate for activation following his second straight strong performance.
