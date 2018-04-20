Cecil (shoulder) is nearing a rehab assignment, Brian Still of St. Louis Baseball Weekly reports.

The injured lefty threw 35 pitched Friday and is expected to throw his next bullpen session Sunday. If all goes well, Cecil would then embark on a rehab assignment. No word as to how long he'll remain in the minors rehabbing has come out, but it seems like he's in line to return sometime in early May.

