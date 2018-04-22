Cecil (shoulder) remains "out indefinitely" according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and will likely head to the club's spring complex in Jupiter, Fla. in the near future, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Mozeliak added that Cecil will remain in Jupiter "for some time" in an attempt to build up his endurance. The veteran southpaw reported pain in his shoulder after recording just one out in his season debut on March 29, and his stay in extended spring training will hopefully afford him the chance to work back up to speed at "a pace that benefits him" according to Mozeliak.