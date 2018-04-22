Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Deemed out indefinitely
Cecil (shoulder) remains "out indefinitely" according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and will likely head to the club's spring complex in Jupiter, Fla. in the near future, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Mozeliak added that Cecil will remain in Jupiter "for some time" in an attempt to build up his endurance. The veteran southpaw reported pain in his shoulder after recording just one out in his season debut on March 29, and his stay in extended spring training will hopefully afford him the chance to work back up to speed at "a pace that benefits him" according to Mozeliak.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Sheds boot but still 'weeks' away from return•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Diagnosed with foot tendinitis•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Sporting walking boot•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: To get MRI on shoulder•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Lands on DL•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...