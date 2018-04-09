Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Diagnosed with foot tendinitis
Cecil (shoulder) is also dealing with left foot tendinitis, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
This explains why the reliever was seen in a walking boot Sunday. It's unclear if this injury adds time to Cecil's return timeline or not, but general manager Mike Girsch currently thinks he's "a few weeks" away from returning.
