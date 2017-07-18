Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Earns first save
Cecil pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his first save of the season during Monday's win over the Mets.
The St. Louis bullpen is in a state of flux, and Cecil has a legitimate chance to solidify himself as a closer candidate. Additionally, it's not out of the question to suggest that he's already established himself as the ninth-inning favorite after appearing in save situations in consecutive games. As a result, he's definitely an add candidate in the majority of settings. Still, Cecil's track record suggests that he's probably not the best option for the Cards, so long-term fantasy expectations should be kept in check.
