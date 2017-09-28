Cecil fired a scoreless ninth inning in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Cubs, recording a strikeout while not allowing any hits or walks.

Cecil appears to mostly be getting back on track as the season winds down, with Wednesday's outing serving as his sixth scoreless effort in eight September appearances. The veteran reliever does have 13 holds on his 2017 ledger, but some inconsistencies (seven outings with multiple earned runs allowed) have made him difficult for manager Mike Matheny and fantasy owners to trust at times.