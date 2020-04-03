Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Getting back to rehab soon
Cecil (hamstring) will return to rehabilitation activities next week according to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Cecil had recently taken some time off from his rehab for the right hamstring strain he suffered in a March 11 exhibition against the Mets, just before spring training was suspended. Mozeliak reports the veteran reliever is feeling better now that over three weeks removed from the incident, and given the indefinite delay on MLB returning to action in any form, he's likely to have plenty of recovery time at his disposal. Cecil made five appearances during Grapefruit League play, generating a 4.15 ERA across 4.1 innings.
