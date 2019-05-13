Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Getting key medical checkup
Cecil (wrist) has returned to St. Louis to meet with the doctor who performed his wrist surgery earlier this spring and could be cleared to resume throwing as soon as this week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The veteran has been recovering from the early-April procedure. Whenever he's able to gain medical clearance, Cecil will return to the team's spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida to begin a four-week throwing program to build up his arm strength. Assuming no setbacks in the process, Cecil is expected to be ready for activation around the All-Star break.
