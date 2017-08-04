Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Gives up go-ahead run in loss
Cecil (1-4) gave up an earned run on three hits over two innings in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Brewers. He struck out four.
Cecil was saddled with the loss despite being razor sharp, as he threw 25 of his 28 pitches for strikes. However, the fifth-inning RBI single he surrendered to Keon Broxton ultimately proved to be the game winner. The run snapped Cecil's four-appearance scoreless streak, but the four strikeouts he racked up represented a season high.
