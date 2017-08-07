Cecil (2-4) fired three scoreless innings in Sunday's 13-4 win over the Reds, allowing three hits and recording two strikeouts.

Cecil got nine outs on a very efficient 32 pitches and notched the relatively easy victory after being pressed into long-relief duty. Starter Adam Wainwright exited after only three innings due to already having thrown 88 pitches, making Cecil's contributions particularly valuable. The 31-year-old has been sharp over his last three appearances despite taking a loss last time out, allowing an earned run and recording six strikeouts over six innings over that span.