Cecil (arm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.

As expected, Cecil will open the season on the shelf as he contends with a myriad of issues, including left carpal tunnel syndrome, arm fatigue and erratic mechanics. It's unclear how long the southpaw's stay on the IL will last at this point.

