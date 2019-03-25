Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Heads to injured list
Cecil (arm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
As expected, Cecil will open the season on the shelf as he contends with a myriad of issues, including left carpal tunnel syndrome, arm fatigue and erratic mechanics. It's unclear how long the southpaw's stay on the IL will last at this point.
