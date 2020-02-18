Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Impressing in early bullpens
Cecil, who missed all of last season with a wrist injury, has impressed in early bullpen sessions, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. "He's competing, he's in a good spot mentally, physically," manager Mike Shildt said. "Feels good, covering well. Everything's been favorable."
The veteran southpaw, who's entering the final year of a four-year contract, has plenty to prove after not only missing the entirety of 2019, but often pitching ineffectively the season prior. Cecil generated a career-high 6.89 ERA and 1.96 WHIP over 40 appearances back in 2018, but early reports point to a rejuvenated player. Pitching instructor Chris Carpenter, who stood in during Cecil's bullpen session Saturday, came away impressed with the movement the reliever put on the ball and the sharpness of his breaking pitch in particular. Given his experience, handedness and past major-league track record, Cecil would appear to have a strong chance of securing a bullpen spot with a strong spring.
