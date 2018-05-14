Cecil (shoulder) fired a perfect 1.2 innings in which he recorded two strikeouts over two outings against the Padres on Saturday and Sunday.

The pair of impressive appearances marked Cecil's first two trips to the mound since his activation from the disabled list Friday. The veteran southpaw had thrown only 10 pitches and retired one batter on Opening Day before feeling discomfort in his shoulder and exiting that outing, and he ultimately was out of action for well over a month. If Cecil can continue generating a similar caliber of effort to that of his two weekend appearances, the Cardinals bullpen will be that much more effective, especially considering fellow lefty Tyler Lyons just went on the disabled list with a back injury.