Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Impressive in return from DL
Cecil (shoulder) fired a perfect 1.2 innings in which he recorded two strikeouts over two outings against the Padres on Saturday and Sunday.
The pair of impressive appearances marked Cecil's first two trips to the mound since his activation from the disabled list Friday. The veteran southpaw had thrown only 10 pitches and retired one batter on Opening Day before feeling discomfort in his shoulder and exiting that outing, and he ultimately was out of action for well over a month. If Cecil can continue generating a similar caliber of effort to that of his two weekend appearances, the Cardinals bullpen will be that much more effective, especially considering fellow lefty Tyler Lyons just went on the disabled list with a back injury.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Activated from DL on Friday•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Nearing minor-league rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Likely to begin rehab by weekend•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Deemed out indefinitely•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Sheds boot but still 'weeks' away from return•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...