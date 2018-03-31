Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Lands on DL
Cecil was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a left shoulder strain prior to Saturday's game.
Cecil appears to have suffered the injury during Thursday's Opening Day contest against the Mets, in which he faced two batters to get out of the fifth inning. At this point, there has been no word as to the severity of his injury and he will be eligible to return off the DL on April 10. In a corresponding move, the Cardinals recalled Ryan Sherriff from Triple-A Memphis.
