Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak said Sunday that Cecil (shoulder) will likely start a rehab assignment by the weekend, Fox Sports Midwest reports.

Because Cecil covered limited innings in the Grapefruit League and then landed on the disabled list shortly after Opening Day with a shoulder strain, Mozeliak said that the Cardinals would "recreate" spring training for the left-hander to compensate for the extended time off. That could mean that Cecil will need nearly the entire 20-day rehab window before being activated from the DL, likely at some point in mid-to-late May. Once available, Cecil will offer the Cardinals a quality left-handed option out of the bullpen, but he's unlikely to be a consistent source of holds or deliver stellar ratios.