Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Mechanics improving with side sessions
Cecil had a successful bullpen session Friday in his ongoing quest to refine his mechanics before a return to game action, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports. "It went well," manager Mike Shildt said of Friday's workout. "He's slated to get into competition in the next day or two. He's in a great spot across the board. We look forward to getting him out there."
Cecil took a voluntary sabbatical from game action Feb. 27 after noting some flaws with his delivery during his first outing of spring. The veteran southpaw has been working on making tweaks during side sessions since that point, and Shildt's comments lend credence to the notion Cecil is on the verge of a return. After a down 2018 season, Cecil came into camp considerably lighter and is expected to be counted on as a steady set-up option in the coming campaign.
