Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Nearing minor-league rehab stint
Cecil (shoulder) is back with the Cardinals after having spent the past few weeks in extended spring training in Jupiter and will soon begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Cecil has been sidelined with a shoulder strain since the opening week of the season. He'll head to either Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis for his rehab assignment, with that decision likely to be made in the coming days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Likely to begin rehab by weekend•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Deemed out indefinitely•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Closing in on rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Sheds boot but still 'weeks' away from return•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Diagnosed with foot tendinitis•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Sporting walking boot•
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Pollock
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....