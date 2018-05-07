Cecil (shoulder) is back with the Cardinals after having spent the past few weeks in extended spring training in Jupiter and will soon begin a minor-league rehab assignment, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Cecil has been sidelined with a shoulder strain since the opening week of the season. He'll head to either Double-A Springfield or Triple-A Memphis for his rehab assignment, with that decision likely to be made in the coming days.

