Cecil surrendered an earned run on three hits and a walk over an inning in Tuesday's 10-4 loss to the Red Sox. He also recorded a strikeout.

Cecil endured a 25-pitch frame and has allowed at least one earned run in three of his last four appearances. The 31-year-old southpaw has had trouble putting together extended stretches of consistent performances in his first Cardinals season, as evidenced by his 4.38 ERA and 1.46 WHIP. However, his solid strikeout upside and control (45:15 K:BB) give him some relevanance in NL-only and deep formats that count holds.