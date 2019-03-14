Cecil will pitch in an intrasquad game Thursday morning on the back fields of the team's spring training complex, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Cecil was originally slated to appear in Wednesday's Grapefruit League tilt against the Marlins, but he'll work in Thursday's intrasquad game instead. The veteran southpaw continues to work on both his mechanics and weight gain in anticipation of the regular season. If he irons out the issues that led to a career-worst 6.89 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 2018, Cecil could serve as a valuable asset against left-handed hitters in the late innings for manager Mike Shildt.