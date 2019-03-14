Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Pitching in intrasquad game
Cecil will pitch in an intrasquad game Thursday morning on the back fields of the team's spring training complex, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Cecil was originally slated to appear in Wednesday's Grapefruit League tilt against the Marlins, but he'll work in Thursday's intrasquad game instead. The veteran southpaw continues to work on both his mechanics and weight gain in anticipation of the regular season. If he irons out the issues that led to a career-worst 6.89 ERA and 1.96 WHIP in 2018, Cecil could serve as a valuable asset against left-handed hitters in the late innings for manager Mike Shildt.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Looking to regain weight•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Mechanics improving with side sessions•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Throws side session Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Working on mechanics•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Tones up during offseason•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Reinstated from disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Spring notes: Hays a sleeper again
Austin Hays is having the spring we all hoped he would last year while Caleb Smith, Trevor...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Busts: Three picks to (re)consider
Chris Towers, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer give some of their favorite bust picks -- and other...
-
Ranking best fantasy baseball team names
From 'Acuna Moncada' to 'Last Man Stanton,' this list is something to behold
-
Fantasy baseball bounce-back candidates
SportsLine data scientist John Bollman has revealed 10 2019 Fantasy baseball bounce-back c...
-
Top 10 prospects to stash (besides Vlad)
Midseason call-ups have gone a long way to securing Fantasy championships in recent seasons,...