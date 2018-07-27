Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Put on DL with foot injury
Cecil was placed on the 10-day DL due to right foot inflammation retroactive to Tuesday.
The Cardinals have yet to offer up a timetable for Cecil's recovery, but he'll be eligible to return next weekend since the Cardinals were able to backdate this move. Cecil hasn't pitched since Sunday against the Cubs, during which he gave up three earned runs on three hits and two walks while only recording one out.
