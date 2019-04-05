Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Recovering from surgery
Cecil underwent surgery on his left wrist earlier this week to address carpal tunnel symptoms in his wrist and forearm, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Cecil exclusively worked on his mechanics in spring training before being placed on the injured list due to a lack of feeling in two of his fingers, while also dealing with general arm fatigue. The 32-year-old is on the 60-day injured list and should continue to be considered out indefinitely.
