Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Rehab assignment on tap
Cecil (foot) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran just went on the disabled list last Friday with right foot inflammation, but it appears he's made sufficient progress so as to jump back into action by the beginning of next week. Cecil has often struggled this season, generating a 5.70 ERA and career-high 1.99 WHIP across 23.2 innings over 27 appearances while also previously dealing with a shoulder injury.
