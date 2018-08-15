Cecil (foot) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.

As expected, Cecil will rejoin the big-league bullpen after appearing in a pair of back-to-back rehab outings earlier in the week. Across 27 appearances with the Cardinals this year, Cecil has posted a 5.70 ERA and 1.99 WHIP with a poor 14:18 K:BB in 23.2 innings. He should be available immediately for Wednesday's game against Washington. Tyler Webb was sent down in a corresponding move.

