Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Reinstated from disabled list
Cecil (foot) was activated from the 10-day DL on Wednesday.
As expected, Cecil will rejoin the big-league bullpen after appearing in a pair of back-to-back rehab outings earlier in the week. Across 27 appearances with the Cardinals this year, Cecil has posted a 5.70 ERA and 1.99 WHIP with a poor 14:18 K:BB in 23.2 innings. He should be available immediately for Wednesday's game against Washington. Tyler Webb was sent down in a corresponding move.
