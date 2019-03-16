Cecil is slated to exclusively continue working on his mechanics and is not currently scheduled for any Grapefruit League action, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

The news was confirmed by manager Mike Shildt, who labeled the veteran reliever "a work in progress." Cecil struggled with his control in an intrasquad game Thursday, as he continues to adjust mechanically to the significant weight loss he intentionally underwent this offseason. Langosch reports that Cecil's roster spot could be in jeopardy, especially with the promising Alex Reyes making a strong push for a bullpen role. For his part, Shildt wouldn't offer much of an endorsement with respect to job security. "He's an option," Shildt said. "But right now he's getting his work on the backfields, and we are mindful of the fact that the season is getting closer."