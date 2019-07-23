Cecil (wrist) recently resumed facing hitters in live batting practice at the Cardinals' spring-training facility in Florida, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While the activity amounts to a step forward for Cecil as he works back from April surgery to address a carpal tunnel-related issue, Goold notes that the southpaw will likely need several more weeks before being ready to pitch in games. Realistically, the Cardinals would most likely wait until rosters expand in September before reinstating Cecil from the 60-day IL, but even that's not a given. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently suggested the organization wouldn't mind if Cecil oriented his rehab toward getting ready for the 2020 campaign, when he'll be entering the final season of his four-year, $30.5 million contract.