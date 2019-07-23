Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Resumes facing hitters
Cecil (wrist) recently resumed facing hitters in live batting practice at the Cardinals' spring-training facility in Florida, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
While the activity amounts to a step forward for Cecil as he works back from April surgery to address a carpal tunnel-related issue, Goold notes that the southpaw will likely need several more weeks before being ready to pitch in games. Realistically, the Cardinals would most likely wait until rosters expand in September before reinstating Cecil from the 60-day IL, but even that's not a given. President of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently suggested the organization wouldn't mind if Cecil oriented his rehab toward getting ready for the 2020 campaign, when he'll be entering the final season of his four-year, $30.5 million contract.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal