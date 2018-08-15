Cecil (foot) is slated to be activated from the disabled list Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Proving that it's never too late into your major-league career to seek out advice, Cecil recently consulted with former Cardinal Chris Carpenter, who's now the special assistant to president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, regarding some of the struggles he's encountered this season. The southpaw received some tutelage from Carpenter -- who won 144 games over 15 seasons -- about slowing the game down and putting bad pitches behind him quickly. Cecil has unfortunately had plenty of the latter in 2018, as evidenced by a 5.70 ERA and 1.99 WHIP across 23.2 innings. He'll slot back into a middle- to late-inning bullpen role upon return.