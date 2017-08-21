Play

Cecil fired a scoreless seventh inning in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Pirates, recording a pair of strikeouts.

The veteran lefty got through his one frame on an efficient 13 pitches, marking his third straight scoreless appearance. The modest but successful stretch has served as an encouraging rebound for Cecil, who gave up seven earned runs over two innings in a trio of outings earlier in August.

