Cecil (foot) fired a perfect seventh inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Memphis on Monday.

Cecil needed a scant 11 pitches to get his three outs, and nine of those offerings found the strike zone. It was as encouraging an initial rehab appearance as the team could have hoped for, especially given Cecil's struggles this season at the big-league level even when he's been at full health. He'll likely make at least one more appearance with the Redbirds before being considered for activation.

