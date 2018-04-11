Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Sheds boot but still 'weeks' away from return
Cecil (shoulder, foot) won't return to action for "at least a few weeks" according to general manager Michael Girsch, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
Cecil did make some progress Tuesday, shedding the walking boot he'd been wearing to battle right foot tendinitis. However, his sprained left shoulder apparently remains a significant enough concern to saddle with him with a prolonged recovery timetable.
