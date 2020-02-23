Cecil fired a scoreless sixth inning during which he allowed no hits or walks, hit a batter and recorded a strikeout in a 2-0 Grapefruit League win over the Mets on Saturday.

The appearance was Cecil's first time back on a big-league mound since last spring, when he was shut down after a handful of Grapefruit League outings with what eventually was diagnosed as carpal tunnel syndrome that required surgery. Cecil promptly plunked Brandon Nimmo to begin his stint on the mound, but he overcome the early nerves to strike out Jake Magnum and retire David Thompson and Blake Tiberi on soft outs. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Cecil was able to deploy his fastball, curveball and slider during the 11-pitch outing, with manager Mike Shildt commenting after the game that Cecil's stuff appeared sharper than it had been in quite some time.