Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Starting throwing program
Cecil (wrist) will begin a throwing program Monday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
It's been a long road for Cecil to even get to this point, as he underwent a carpal tunnel-related surgery back in early April. The veteran reliever will now begin the process of building his arm strength back up and isn't expect to be back until early July at the earliest.
