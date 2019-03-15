Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Struggles in intrasquad game
Cecil had trouble with his control in Thursday's intrasquad game, Glenn Sattell of MLB.com reports.
The veteran southpaw worked only one inning, but issues with location still led to him getting plenty of work in. Cecil allowed a run without giving up a hit, a relatively improbable feat he accomplished by issuing a walk, hitting a batter and throwing a wild pitch. Cecil will continue working on his mechanics during what remains of spring while simultaneously trying to add back some of the 40-plus pounds he dropped this offseason.
