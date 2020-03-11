Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Suffers hamstring injury
Cecil left Wednesday's game against the Mets with a right hamstring injury.
The veteran lefty missed all of last season with a wrist injury and is potentially at risk of missing time again at the start of his season. The exact nature and severity of his injury are not yet clear, however.
