Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Throws side session Sunday
Cecil, who's taking several days off from game action to work on mechanics, threw a side session Sunday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Cecil noted some kinks in his delivery after watching video of his most recent appearance and coordinated with manager Mike Shildt to have a few days off to work on correcting his mechanics. The veteran reliever's return to throwing Sunday presumably marks another step in that process, and it represented his first time working off a mound since last Wednesday. If Cecil's work continues without any setbacks, he'll likely return to game action at some point during the coming week.
