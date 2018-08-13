Cardinals' Brett Cecil: To be evaluated Monday
Cecil (foot) fired a scoreless seventh inning in which he allowed a walk and recorded a strikeout in Triple-A Memphis' win over Oklahoma City on Sunday. He'll return to St. Louis on Monday to be evaluated by the team's medical staff, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
The successful Sunday appearance marks Cecil's third rehab outing overall, and he's yet to allow a run while surrendering just one hit. Considering the success he's encountered with the Redbirds, Cecil appears to have a solid chance of being deemed ready for activation.
