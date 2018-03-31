Cecil will get an MRI and a second opinion on his strained left shoulder, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

According to the report, nothing alarming was found on the first scan, and the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day DL while they figure out exactly what he's dealing with. That said, a second opinion on a shoulder strain is not ideal. He wasn't going to get saves anyway, and can be dropped in the vast majority of formats.