Cardinals' Brett Cecil: To get MRI on shoulder
Cecil will get an MRI and a second opinion on his strained left shoulder, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
According to the report, nothing alarming was found on the first scan, and the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day DL while they figure out exactly what he's dealing with. That said, a second opinion on a shoulder strain is not ideal. He wasn't going to get saves anyway, and can be dropped in the vast majority of formats.
