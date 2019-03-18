Cecil is expected to open the season on the injured list, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Per Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Cecil's ailment is an unspecified arm issue. He pitched a pair of innings early in camp but has since stayed away from game action while working on his mechanics. He lost over 40 pounds over the offseason, which was thought to be the cause of the mechanical issue but hadn't reportedly caused any specific injury.