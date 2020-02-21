Cardinals' Brett Cecil: To see time Saturday
Cecil is slated to get his first taste of Grapefruit League action in Saturday's game against a Mets split squad, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The veteran reliever will enter the game at some point behind starter Jack Flaherty, and the outing will be particularly meaningful for Cecil after he missed all of last season with a wrist injury. Cecil has made a good impression in his early bullpen sessions during camp, and if healthy and effective, he could be a key sixth- and seventh-inning asset for manager Mike Shildt this coming season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Impressing in early bullpens•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Enters camp without limitations•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Moved to 40-man roster•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Still limited to live BP sessions•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Resumes facing hitters•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Nearing mound work•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, 1B sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Strategies for relief pitcher position
Relief pitcher may not seem the most interesting position, but it allows for a wide variety...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 busts
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
H2H points dynasty startup mock
Dynasty leagues have their own wrinkles. Head-to-Head points leagues as well. Combine the two,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2020 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Strategies for starting pitcher position
You've heard starting pitching is half the game? Well, in 2020, it's even more than that. Scott...