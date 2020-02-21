Cecil is slated to get his first taste of Grapefruit League action in Saturday's game against a Mets split squad, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The veteran reliever will enter the game at some point behind starter Jack Flaherty, and the outing will be particularly meaningful for Cecil after he missed all of last season with a wrist injury. Cecil has made a good impression in his early bullpen sessions during camp, and if healthy and effective, he could be a key sixth- and seventh-inning asset for manager Mike Shildt this coming season.