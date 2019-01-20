Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Tones up during offseason
President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Saturday that Cecil has committed to a training program this offseason that has resulted in significant weight loss and strength gains, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Cecil's supposed body transformation doesn't guarantee that he'll emerge as a useful relief asset for St. Louis, but it's at least encouraging that the lefty is switching up his winter training program after he underwhelmed in his first two seasons with the Cardinals. The 32-year-old's sizable contract bodes well for his chances of making the Opening Day roster if healthy, but he'll have to show improved results before inching his way up the bullpen pecking order.
More News
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Reinstated from disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Returning from DL on Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: To be evaluated Monday•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Another strong rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Sharp in first rehab appearance•
-
Cardinals' Brett Cecil: Rehab assignment on tap•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, top picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 100 prospects for 2019
Who are the prospects worth knowing in Fantasy Baseball? Scott White shares his top 100, taking...
-
Fantasy baseball sleepers, 2019 rankings
Scott White just revealed his top 2019 Fantasy baseball sleepers at SportsLine
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...