President of baseball operations John Mozeliak said Saturday that Cecil has committed to a training program this offseason that has resulted in significant weight loss and strength gains, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Cecil's supposed body transformation doesn't guarantee that he'll emerge as a useful relief asset for St. Louis, but it's at least encouraging that the lefty is switching up his winter training program after he underwhelmed in his first two seasons with the Cardinals. The 32-year-old's sizable contract bodes well for his chances of making the Opening Day roster if healthy, but he'll have to show improved results before inching his way up the bullpen pecking order.