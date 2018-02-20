Cecil threw at spring training for the first time Tuesday after missing time earlier in camp to tend to a family health matter, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Cecil said that he hadn't thrown in a two-and-a-half weeks prior to returning to workouts Tuesday, so he estimated that he won't resume mound work until next week. Cardinals manager Mike Matheny suggested that Cecil would miss out on about three appearances during the exhibition slate due to the lefty's delayed start to the spring, but that should leave four or five outings available for Cecil before the spring schedule draws to a close. Cecil will vie for a setup role with the Cardinals after submitting a 3.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 67.1 innings a season ago.