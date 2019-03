Cecil will be kept out of game action until late next week while he works on correcting his mechanics, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports. "He feels good. Everything looks good," manager Mike Shildt said. "We just want a little more time to work on a few things, to sync up some things mechanically that we noticed."

The veteran reliever made his spring debut last Wednesday, allowing a hit over a scoreless inning. Cecil reported feeling arm discomfort after the outing, which he attributed to poor mechanics. After reviewing video of his Wednesday appearance, Cecil feels that he was both leaving the mound too early in his throwing motion and utilizing improper arm positioning when coming set. Cecil underwent a radical physical transformation this offseason in an attempt to bounce back from last season's 6.89 ERA and 1.96 WHIP, dropping 40 pounds through diet and exercise. He'll look to serve as a much more dependable late-inning asset in 2019 behind the expected closer duo of Jordan Hicks and Andrew Miller.